Justen Watkins, 25, Leader White Supremacist Group Sent To PrisonA Michigan man described as a leader of a white supremacist group was sentenced to nearly three years in prison Tuesday for conspiring to train for civil disorder, the attorney general's office said.

Lawsuit Accuses 3 Automakers, Parts Manufacturer Of Knowingly Selling Faulty AirbagsA class action lawsuit is accusing three automakers and a parts manufacturer of knowingly selling vehicles containing air bag inflators that are at risk of exploding. Two deaths and at least four injuries have been linked to such explosions.

Stellantis, Samsung Plan Indiana Electric Car Battery Plantjoint venture between Stellantis and Samsung plans to build an electric vehicle battery factory in Indiana that will employ up to 1,400 workers and become the company’s second such factory in North America.

'MI Kids Back On Track' Plan Introduced To Expand Tutoring For Michigan StudentsOfficials say the proposed plan would invest $280 million of Michigan's $3 billion in additional revenue to address "unfinished learning after a tough few years with tutoring or other forms of personalized instruction before, after, or during school."

Detroit Incinerator To Be Demolished This YearThe city of Detroit's long-despised incinerator will soon be demolished in the next few weeks, Mayor Mike Duggan announced Tuesday.

Recovery Advocates Support Opioid Crisis Investment; Gov. Whitmer Approves $800 Million For ProgramsGovernor Whitmer stated in a press release the legislation will be instrumental in preventing more deaths.