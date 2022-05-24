MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 9:30pm on CW50
CHALLENGING THE SKEPTICS — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists, and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.
Magicians featured in this episode include Farrell Dillon, Chipper Lowell, Murray SawChuck, Rachel Wax, Rob Lake, Shaun Jay, and Bill Cook (#805).
Original airdate 5/7/2022.