THE FLASH – Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
CAITY LOTZ DIRECTS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) gets blasted with a shockwave forcing his body to age prematurely.
The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight.
Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Jess Carson (#816).
Original airdate 5/25/2022.
Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.