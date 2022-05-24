Crews Continue To Cleanup In Gaylord After Hundreds Of Homes Damaged By TornadoCrews in Gaylord are still cleaning up after Friday's deadly tornado.

Check Your Bank Accounts: Meijer Customers Report Extra Charges On Credit, Debit CardsOver the weekend, many customers complained of extra charges. The company says they had sporadic issues with credit and debit purchases at their stores.

2 Teens Charged In Shooting Outside Graduation Ceremony In West MichiganTwo teens were arrested in Livonia on Friday and were in court on Monday, facing charges in a shooting outside of a graduation ceremony in Kent County that left two people injured.

Craig, Johnson Among 5 GOP Governor Candidates Who Reportedly Don't Qualify For PrimaryMichigan's elections bureau said late Monday that five Republican candidates for governor, including two leading contenders, failed to file enough valid nominating signatures and should not qualify for the August primary.

Stellantis Making Announcement In Kokomo Indiana; May Be EV Battery PlantAutomaker Stellantis has scheduled an announcement for Tuesday in Kokomo, Indiana, for what could be the company's second North American electric vehicle battery factory.

Michigan Gas Prices Increase 19 Cents Ahead Of Memorial DayAccording to AAA, the average gas price has risen 19 cents from last week. The average price for a gallon of gas in the state sits at $4.56 as of Monday.