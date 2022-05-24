WOULD I LIE TO YOU? – Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 8:30pm on CW50
SERIES PREMIERE – In the series premiere of The CW’s newest reality series WOULD I LIE TO YOU?, host Aasif Mandvi encourages opposing teams, led by captains Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees, to weave elaborate and hysterical tales leaving everyone to decide…is it the truth, or is it a lie?READ MORE: Here's Where You Can Get A Free Slice Of 'Pepsi-Roni' Pizza In Metro Detroit This Friday
Guest starring Dulcé Sloan, Hannah Pilkes, Richard Kind, and Santino Fontana (#110).READ MORE: Michigan Among Five Secretary Of State Races To Watch, Starting Tuesday
Every episode of WOULD I LIE TO YOU? will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in, or authentication required.MORE NEWS: Pope Offers Solidarity To Gaylord, Michigan, After Tornado
Original airdate 4/9/2022.