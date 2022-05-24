(CBS DETROIT) — There’s a new plan in Michigan to get students caught up on learning after the pandemic took a toll on education.

On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed the “MI Kids Back on Track” plan, which would expand tutoring and other learning supports in the state.

“The MI Kids Back on Track program would double down on tackling unfinished learning by investing in what our kids need most,” Whitmer said in a statement. “For lots of kids, this means extra personalized instruction, like tutoring, which is a critical tool for parents to help their kids get caught up and on the right track after a tough few years. In a tutoring setting, students get help from a caring, qualified adult who is focused on their specific learning challenges.”

Officials say the proposed plan would invest $280 million of Michigan’s $3 billion in additional revenue to address “unfinished learning after a tough few years with tutoring or other forms of personalized instruction before, after, or during school.”

Michiganders who want to join the effort can sign up here.

“Whether you’re a third grader learning about the solar system, a 6th grader getting better at fractions, or a junior sharpening persuasive writing skills—tutoring makes a difference,” Whitmer said. “If we get this done, we can offer every student in Michigan—all 1.4 million of them—extra help with a qualified tutor. But tutoring programs only work if we have tutors. I am calling on my fellow Michiganders who want to see our kids succeed to join the effort to get our kids back on track.”