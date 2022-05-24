WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? – Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
GOOD-HUMORED FUN — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.READ MORE: Here's Where You Can Get A Free Slice Of 'Pepsi-Roni' Pizza In Metro Detroit This Friday
The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.
After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.READ MORE: Michigan Among Five Secretary Of State Races To Watch, Starting Tuesday
Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#1005).
Original airdate 11/6/2021.MORE NEWS: Pope Offers Solidarity To Gaylord, Michigan, After Tornado