(CBS DETROIT) – Pepsi and the Culinary Institute of America teamed up to create a new pizza topping, “Pepsi-Roni”!
According to a press release, the pizza topping is pepperoni infused with “the rich caramel notes and brown spices with the citrusy pop of Pepsi cola.”
The new pepperoni recipe includes a Pepsi Zero Sugar reduction in place of water, which is typically used in pepperoni preparation.
The idea for this new recipe came about after a recent study showed that 90% of people think Pepsi is the perfect beverage complement to pizza.
“The concept is quite simple. Pepperoni brings a smokey spiciness and the Pepsi adds a citrusy sweetness,” said David Kamen, Director of Client Experience for CIA Consulting. “It’s an intriguing combination we think pizza fans will be excited to try.”
Michigan residents have the chance to try this new pizza topping on Friday, May 27.
Michigan residents have the chance to try this new pizza topping on Friday, May 27.

Green Lantern Pizza, located at 4033 Twelve Mile Road in Berkley will be serving free slices from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
