Here's Where You Can Get A Free Slice Of 'Pepsi-Roni' Pizza In Metro Detroit This FridayMichigan residents have the chance to try the new "Pepsi-Roni" pizza topping on Friday, May 27, at Green Lantern Pizza located in Berkley.

Michigan Among Five Secretary Of State Races To Watch, Starting TuesdayTwenty-seven states will pick election chiefs in this year's midterm elections, and some of the biggest races will develop in four of the six states where Trump's allies sought to challenge his loss to President Joe Biden: Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and Michigan.

Pope Offers Solidarity To Gaylord, Michigan, After TornadoThe Vatican on Tuesday released a telegram signed by the Vatican secretary of state addressed to Gaylord Bishop Jeffrey Walsh saying Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the death and destruction from the tornado.

Former MDHHS Foster Care Worker Charged With Sexually Assaulting ClientA former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services foster care worker is facing several charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a client.

Replacement Food Assistance Benefits, Emergency Relief Available To Residents Affected By Gaylord-Area TornadoThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced that residents who were affected by the deadly tornado last week in the Gaylord area may be eligible for replacement food assistance and state emergency relief.

Detroit Zoo's Giant Anteater, Oldest Living In A Zoo, Dies At 26The Detroit Zoo announced Monday that a giant anteater has died at the age of 26.