CHARMED – Friday, May 27, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
STRONGER TOGETHER – While the Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffrey, and Lucy Barrett) are still reeling from a shocking turn of events, The Unseen have infiltrated every corner of the magical realm and are on the precipice of their plans to destroy the Power of Three forever.
Also starring Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica.
Paul Wu directed the episode written by Joey Falco and Ivy Malone (#411).
Original airdate 5/27/2022.