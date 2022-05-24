(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Zoo announced Monday that a giant anteater has died at the age of 26.
The giant anteater, Chelsey, has been at the Detroit Zoo since 1997.
She was the oldest anteater living in a zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.
"Chesley or 'Mama-Ches' (as she was affectionately known) was a great companion to several other anteaters including her daughter, Raya, and Bissell, her great-granddaughter. She often enjoyed taking naps in the sunshine and tearing apart one of her favorite treats, an avocado, with her front claws. As her species name suggests, Chesley also enjoyed digging up ants and other insects she could find in her outdoor habitat," said Betsie Meister, associate curator of mammals, who cared for Chelsey at the Detroit Zoo.
