(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for four suspects after shots were fired at officers during a pursuit on Saturday.
The incident occurred at 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, in the area of Davison and Dexter.
Police say multiple shots were fired at officers in a squad car, striking it several times during the pursuit.
According to police, the front passenger was a white male with a black ski mask and the rear passenger was a black male with a handgun.
In addition to this, police believe there were two women also inside the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to visit DetroitRewards.TV, call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
