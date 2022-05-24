(CBS DETROIT) — Meijer shoppers may want to double check their credit cards.
Over the weekend, many customers complained of extra charges. The company says they had sporadic issues with credit and debit purchases at their stores.READ MORE: Crews Continue To Cleanup In Gaylord After Hundreds Of Homes Damaged By Tornado
Shoppers are advised to check their bank accounts and alert their bank or financial institution to cancel the extra charges.READ MORE: 2 Teens Charged In Shooting Outside Graduation Ceremony In West Michigan
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Craig, Johnson Among 5 GOP Governor Candidates Who Reportedly Don't Qualify For Primary