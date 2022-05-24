KUNG FU – Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
THE RACE TO FIND MIA — Nicky’s (Olivia Liang) desperation to find Mia (guest star Vanessa Yao) intensifies after learning that Mia is beginning to unravel and that Xiao’s (Vanessa Kai) prophecy may be coming true.READ MORE: Here's Where You Can Get A Free Slice Of 'Pepsi-Roni' Pizza In Metro Detroit This Friday
Meanwhile, Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) makes a surprising discovery about Russell Tan’s (guest star Kee Chan) plan.
Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, and Gavin Stenhouse also star.READ MORE: Michigan Among Five Secretary Of State Races To Watch, Starting Tuesday
Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Michael Deigh (#211).
Original airdate 5/25/2022.
Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.MORE NEWS: Pope Offers Solidarity To Gaylord, Michigan, After Tornado