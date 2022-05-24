  • WWJ-TV

  • WKBD-TV

Filed Under:CW, Kung Fu

KUNG FU – Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

THE RACE TO FIND MIA — Nicky’s (Olivia Liang) desperation to find Mia (guest star Vanessa Yao) intensifies after learning that Mia is beginning to unravel and that Xiao’s (Vanessa Kai) prophecy may be coming true.

Meanwhile, Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) makes a surprising discovery about Russell Tan’s (guest star Kee Chan) plan.

Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, and Gavin Stenhouse also star.

Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Michael Deigh (#211).

Original airdate 5/25/2022.

Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

