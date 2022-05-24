(CBS DETROIT) – Two teens were arrested in Livonia on Friday and were in court on Monday, facing charges in a shooting outside of a graduation ceremony in Kent County that left two people injured.

On Monday, two 18-year-olds appeared via video in a Kent County courtroom, both facing felony charges related to the shooting Thursday at East Kentwood High School.

The Sheriff’s Office now says they believe up to 8 people were involved, with 5 people firing shots in the high school’s parking lot, just 30 minutes after a graduation ceremony for Crossroads Alternative High School was getting out.

“It appears the group of suspects pulled up in a white Hyundai sedan and started to shoot out the vehicle, as the vehicle sped away another group in attendance at the graduation started shooting back at the fleeing car,” said Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young, Kent County Sheriff.

Arrested Friday afternoon in Livonia, Shaakir Abdulwahab and Jacqui Hill, are each facing felony carrying a concealed weapons charges, and charges of bringing a weapon into a gun-free school zone.

While Abdulwahab said in court that he is currently on probation in the juvenile system, Hill has no criminal record.

Two people, both believed to be innocent bystanders were hit in the crossfire of Thursday’s shooting: A 40-year-old woman from Grand Rapids, and a 16-year-old boy from Texas – both expected to recover from their injuries.

Both of the teenagers charged Monday told the judge they are set to graduate from virtual high schools in June.

Abdulwahab was working at a McDonald’s on 28th street, while Hill said he had been working a full-time position with Lacks Enterprises.

Both had their bond amounts set at $100,000 cash.

They are expected back in court on June 6.

Police also arrested three other individuals on Friday.

Investigators think one of those people may have been involved in the shooting, along with others who haven’t been identified yet.

