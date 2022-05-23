Nessel Sends Investigators To Gaylord To Check Out Reports Of Price Gouging After TornadoMichigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced she is sending investigators to Gaylord on Monday to investigate reported instances of price gouging after the tornado last week.

Detroit Man Charged In Fatal Hit-And-Run That Killed 32-Year-Old WomanWayne County prosecutors charged Leonardo Emmanuel Munoz-Gutierrez, 24, of Detroit, with failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death and reckless driving causing death.

Rollover Crash In Highland Park Kills 1 PersonOne person is dead following a rollover crash on Davison Freeway in Highland Park, Michigan State Police said.

Mom Says Gaylord Tornado Was Right Behind Her As She Drove To SafetyOne person is confirmed dead and at least 44 are injured after a tornado left a trail of destruction in the northern Michigan city of Gaylord Friday afternoon.

Gilbert Family Foundation To Announce Legal Aid Investment For Renters Facing EvictionThe Gilbert Family Foundation, with local partners based in Detroit, will announce a historic investment into renter eviction defense in Detroit.

78,000 Pounds Of Baby Formula Arrives In USA military plane carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles arrived Sunday in Indianapolis, the first of several flights expected from Europe aimed at relieving a shortage that has sent parents scrambling to find enough to feed their children.