(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan’s gas prices are seeing an increase ahead of Memorial Day.
According to AAA, the average gas price has risen 19 cents from last week. The average price for a gallon of gas in the state sits at $4.56 as of Monday.
The average was $3.93 last month and $2.92 this time last year.
AAA says the most expensive gas price in Southeast Michigan is in Oakland County.
