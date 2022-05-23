  • WWJ-TV

Filed Under:AAA, aaa michigan, gas prices, Michigan Gas Prices

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan’s gas prices are seeing an increase ahead of Memorial Day.

According to AAA, the average gas price has risen 19 cents from last week. The average price for a gallon of gas in the state sits at $4.56 as of Monday.

The average was $3.93 last month and $2.92 this time last year.

AAA says the most expensive gas price in Southeast Michigan is in Oakland County.

