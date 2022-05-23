(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Department of Transportation released four electric buses on Monday, as part of its commitment to green technology and safe transit.
READ MORE: MDOT Closing Pedestrian Bridge Over I-94 Near Wayne State University For Repairs
The Proterra electric buses are the first electric buses in Detroit’s fleet and were incorporated into regular service on May 23.
City officials said electric buses are a sustainable choice because they produce fewer emissions, are energy-efficient, and use fewer parts than standard fossil fuel buses.
In addition to this, electric buses are quieter and less costly to maintain.READ MORE: 3 Charged After Woman's Body Found In Trunk Of Burning Car
“DDOT is excited and proud to partner with Proterra to bring cleaner transit to Detroit,” said DDOT’s Executive Director of Transit C. Mikel Oglesby. “Detroiters deserve safe and sustainable transit, and we are happy to be at the forefront of this exciting technology.”
The charging station for the buses is at Shoemaker Terminal, which is located on the east side of Detroit, and the buses will be assigned routes out of that station.MORE NEWS: Are You The Winner? Ticket Worth $25K A Year For Life Sold On Michigan Lottery Website
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.