Filed Under:Crossroads Alternative High School, East Kentwood High School, Kentwood, shooting

UPDATE: Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young says a 16-year-old boy was shot in the wrist and was released from a hospital, while a 40-year-old woman who was shot in the abdomen is in stable condition.

Police say the suspects started shooting from a stolen Hyundai and fled the scene in a Mercedes-Benz sedan.

READ MORE: MSP: Lockdown Initiated At Armada Elementary School

 

(CNN) – Two people were hit by gunfire during a high school graduation ceremony in Michigan Thursday night.

A woman and teenage boy are expected to be ok.

The Crossroads Alternative High School was holding a graduation for about 60 students in Kentwood at the time.

The shots were fired near East Kentwood High School’s football stadium, which hosted the ceremony.

READ MORE: Economists Revise Michigan Revenue Estimates Upward By $5B

A middle school concert was also taking place at the same time in the East Kentwood Auditorium.

Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young says a 16-year-old boy was shot in the wrist and was released from a hospital, while a 40-year-old woman who was shot in the abdomen is in stable condition.

Police say the suspects started shooting from a stolen Hyundai and fled the scene in a Mercedes-Benz sedan.

Both vehicles have been recovered, but no one has been arrested.

LaJoye-Young says the groups of suspects may have been known to each other and as many as five people fired shots.

“This is a difficult thing for a school district to go through, a community to go through. So, we’re working very hard to make sure we’re bringing it to closure as soon as possible,” said Michelle LaJoye-Young, Kent County Sheriff.

MORE NEWS: Michigan DNR Increases Pay For State Park Seasonal Workers To $15 Per Hour

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.