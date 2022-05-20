(CBS DETROIT) — Police say one person was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a woman in Detroit.
Detroit police announced the arrest in an update on Thursday. No other details were released but authorities say the woman was a mother and beloved member of the community.
“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends,” DPD said in a Twitter post.
The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on May 16 near Dragoon and McMillan streets.
Police say the woman was struck by a pickup truck as she was walking on a median.
The driver failed to stop at the scene and left.
