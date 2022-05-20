(CBS DETROIT) – The Northville Township Police Department is searching for suspects connected to a shooting that happened at an apartment complex early on Friday morning.
The shooting happened at the Park Place Apartments, located in the area of Eight Mile Road and Silver Spring Drive.READ MORE: Parole Denied For Don Miller Who Killed 4 Women In Lansing In The 1970s
At about 2:45 a.m. on Friday, May 20, residents reported hearing shots near buildings 29 and 30.
Police say the incident does not appear to be random at this time.READ MORE: Michigan Court Seeks More From Whitmer About Abortion Ban Challenge
No other information has been released.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Northville Township Police at (248) 349-9400.MORE NEWS: MDOT: Here's A List Of Construction In Metro Detroit This Weekend
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.