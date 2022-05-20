(CBS DETROIT) – School officials contacted Michigan State Police troopers and said Armada schools were going into lockdown due to a possible threat at the elementary school.
MSP received the call at about 10:55 a.m.READ MORE: Economists Revise Michigan Revenue Estimates Upward By $5B
When troopers arrived at the school, they found out that the incident was related to a child custody dispute that happened three days ago.
Officials say there is no danger to the students or the school, and the lockdown was precautionary.READ MORE: Michigan DNR Increases Pay For State Park Seasonal Workers To $15 Per Hour
Police are continuing to investigate into the custody matter.
More information will be released as officials continue to investigate.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Police: One Person Arrested In Fatal Hit-And-Run That Killed Woman In Detroit