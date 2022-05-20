(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that happened on I-94 in Allen Park, following a road rage incident.

On Thursday, May 19, at 4:50 p.m., MSP troopers received a call from a driver reporting their car was hit by an object, but they were not sure if it was a bullet.

Troopers further investigated the situation and found that the incident started at westbound I-94 near Oakwood where the freeway road closures began.

Officials say the victim threw an almost empty water bottle at the suspect, and then the suspect began following the victim.

The victim attempted to get away from the suspect multiple times, but he was unsuccessful.

According to officials say the victim quickly accelerated and exited at Pelham, when he heard a loud “boom.”

He continued to drive to make sure he wasn’t being followed, and when he was in a safe spot he called 911.

The suspect continued traveling on westbound I-94 after the shooting.

Troopers were able to recover fragments of the bullet that struck the victim’s vehicle.

Officials say the suspect was operating a dark maroon in color Honda Ridgeline pickup truck and that he was a large-built black male with long curly hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000 or 800.SPEAK.UP.

