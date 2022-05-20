(CBS DETROIT) – “It makes me very upset that they would even let this get to this,” said Whitney Centers, mother of nine from Dearborn Heights.

Centers say she is upset and terrified. The mother of nine children, all under the age of 11, can’t believe there is a baby formula shortage crisis.

Like thousands of other parents, she is desperately searching for formula.

“We’ve been searching from Woodhaven all the way out to Ypsilanti looking for formula,” Centers said.

She says she’s even had friends in Florida check for her with no luck.

She’s now in panic mode because four of her children are on baby formula, including 3-year-old Lilly, who recently had heart surgery and can’t eat regular food.

“Right now, I only have two cans to last me until I’m able to find another one” “They all drink 8 ounces so I’m going to be looking tonight because they’re going to go through this like if not by tomorrow, the next day it’ll be gone,” Centers said.

She says she doesn’t know what she will do and is reaching out to family in other countries. She’s praying Michigan-based Abbott Nutrition — the largest infant formula producer in the country — will soon be back in production, after closing down in February following the recall of several formula brands.

“That’s the scariest thought in your mind is that your kids are going to starve because you have no other way,” she said.

CW50 came across some resources to help locate baby formula in the Metro Detroit area.

Detroit-Area Formula Finders: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1427021751072517

