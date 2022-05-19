(CBS DETROIT) – A Wayne County man says he wanted to “jump for joy” when he found out he won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Wild Time Millions instant game.
The 73-year-old player purchased his winning ticket at Redford Liquor, located at 25151 West 6 Mile Road in Redford.
"I like to play the different kinds of instant games," said the player. "I bought a Wild Time Millions ticket and scratched it when I got in my car. When I saw I'd won $1 million, my first instinct was to start jumping for joy, until I realized I couldn't because I was in my car! It was a joyous feeling."
The lucky player decided to claim his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,00 rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.
He plans to save his winnings.
