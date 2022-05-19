Wayne County Man Wins $1M On Scratch Off Lottery TicketA Wayne County man says he wanted to "jump for joy" when he found out he won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Wild Time Millions instant game.

No Charges Filed Against Roseville Police Officer In Fatal Shooting Of Man With KnifeOfficials say no charges will be filed against a Roseville police officer who shot and killed a man wielding a knife after a vehicle crash.

FDA Head: Baby Formula Factory Could Reopen By Next WeekThe head of the Food and Drug Administration told lawmakers Thursday that a shuttered baby formula factory could be up and running as soon as next week, though he sidestepped questions about whether his agency should have intervened earlier at the plant at the center of the national shortage.

Wynonna Judd To Continue Planned Tour With Guests As Tribute To Late Mother NaomiThe 11-date arena tour, produced by Sandbox Live and Live Nation, will launch on September 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and run through October, wrapping up in The Judd's home-state of Kentucky.

2,175 Pounds Of Pot Found In Semi Truck In DetroitMore than a ton of marijuana has been seized from a tractor-trailer truck in southwest Detroit.

Police Search For Armed Suspect Who Robbed 16-Year-Old Girl In DetroitAccording to police, a 16-year-old girl was approached by an armed suspect on a bicycle, who took her black ‘Adidas’ backpack, which contained two cellphones and an undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency.