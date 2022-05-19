(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan’s average gas prices are continuing to see a rise this week, now 1 cent less than the national average on Thursday.
According to AAA, the state's average price is $4.57, compared to the national average of $4.58. It is also the new state record high.
The average price is 23 cents more than last week, 65 cents more than last month and $1.63 more than this time last year.
In Southeast Michigan, Oakland County is above the state average at $4.61.
