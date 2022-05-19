DETROIT (AP) — More than a ton of marijuana has been seized from a tractor-trailer truck in southwest Detroit.
The pot was detected during an inspection on May 11 by Customs and Border Protection officers at a cargo facility near the Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit to Canada, the agency said Thursday in a release.
About 2,175 pounds (986 kilograms) of pot was in hidden in boxes documented as containing foam pool toys.
