(CBS DETROIT) — A 16-year-old is charged after authorities say he fled from Detroit police and crashed into a tree, killing an 11-year-old and injuring two others.
Wayne County prosecutors say at about midnight on May 14, the teen was driving with 11-year-old Xavier Mena, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, all from Pontiac, inside the car. Detroit police were in the area of Russell Street and Warren Avenue when they attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The teen allegedly fled from police at high speed before crashing into a tree in the 2660 block of East Canfield Street.
Medics arrived and pronounced Xavier dead at the scene. The other two occupants were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Prosecutors charged the teen driver from Pontiac with one count of reckless driving causing death, two counts of reckless driving causing serious injury, one count of fourth-degree fleeing and eluding and one count of operating with no license.
He appeared for a preliminary hearing on Monday and was given a $3,000 cash/surety bond.
A control date is scheduled for June 21.
