Small Businesses In Michigan Saw Record Job Growth In 2021, Data SaysAccording to the Michigan Bureau of Labor Market Information, small businesses with less than 50 employees created nearly 170,000 jobs in the first three quarters of 2021. It is the fastest start to small business job growth in 23 years.

Peace Officer Awards Ceremony Honors Life-Saving Heroes, First Responders In Oxford High School TragedyAnnual Awards Day Ceremony where awards were given for meritorious actions throughout the year, Oxford High School tragedy first responders.

Comcast Rise Awarding Grants To 100 Minority-Owned Small BusinessesApplications for Comcast Rise are now back open to minority-owned businesses in Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park.

More Than $3 Billion In Auto Insurance Refunds Issued To Michigan Drivers -- What To Do If You Didn't Get YoursMichigan officials announced Wednesday that more than $3 billion has been distributed to Michigan drivers in auto insurance refunds.

Prosecutor Talking To Experts In Killing Of Patrick LyoyaA prosecutor said Wednesday that he will only decide whether to charge a white Michigan police officer in last month's fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man, after he finishes discussing it with experts.

What We Know About Shuttered Baby Formula PlantAt the center of the nationwide baby formula shortage is a single factory: Abbott Nutrition's plant that has been closed for more than three months because of contamination problems.