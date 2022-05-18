Peace Officer Awards Ceremony Honored Life-Saving Hero's, Oxford High School Tragedy 1st RespondersAnnual Awards Day Ceremony where awards were given for meritorious actions throughout the year, Oxford High School tragedy 1st responders.

Comcast Rise Awarding Grants To 100 Minority-Owned Small BusinessesApplications for Comcast Rise are now back open to minority-owned businesses in Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park.

More Than $3 Billion In Auto Insurance Refunds Issued To Michigan Drivers -- What To Do If You Didn't Get YoursMichigan officials announced Wednesday that more than $3 billion has been distributed to Michigan drivers in auto insurance refunds.

Prosecutor Talking To Experts In Killing Of Patrick LyoyaA prosecutor said Wednesday that he will only decide whether to charge a white Michigan police officer in last month's fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man, after he finishes discussing it with experts.

What We Know About Shuttered Baby Formula PlantAt the center of the nationwide baby formula shortage is a single factory: Abbott Nutrition's plant that has been closed for more than three months because of contamination problems.

Michigan Reports 29,267 New COVID-19 Cases, 78 Deaths Over The Last WeekThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.