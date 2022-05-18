(CBS DETROIT) – The Oxford Community Schools District is reversing its prior decision to delay an investigation into the Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting and announced that a firm will conduct an independent review.
This announcement was made during a special board meeting on Tuesday, May 17.
The school board voted to hire Varnum, a Grand Rapids-based law firm, and Guidepost Solutions, an independent investigations firm based in New York to conduct the independent review, the Detroit Free Press reported.
Attorney General Dana Nessel offered to conduct the review twice, which would save the school district the cost of an outside review, but the school district declined both offers and decided to have an outside firm conduct the review.
During the school board meeting, it was also decided that there will be a temporary memorial with photos of the four students, Tate Myre, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, and Hana St. Juliana, that were killed during the shooting, will be put in the high schools performing arts center, according to the Detroit Free Press.
