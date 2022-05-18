Southfield (CW50) – In February 2017, a group of Disabled Veterans traveled to Minnesota to compete in the inaugural Hendrickson Foundation Hockey Festival against other Disabled Veteran teams. Although the squad did not bring home a trophy, they brought home the inspiration to do more. That March, four of these players came together to make a plan and bring hockey back to Michigan for their fellow brothers and sisters who served. That summer, the Motor City Veterans Hockey Association was officially formed.

The main mission of the organization is to work with military veterans, especially those with “Invisible Wounds” of PTSD and TBI, and form a community where families and friends can remain an integral part of their adjustment to citizen life. Motor City is comprised of more than 80% military veterans, with more than half of the MCVHA members being veterans with disabilities. The other 20% is comprised of active duty military members (5%), family members (10%), and supporting members (

The team’s staff is comprised of USA Hockey certified coaches, equipment specialists, as well as a licensed clinical psychologist specializing in PTSD and TBI.

It’s much more than just playing hockey, it’s about helping serve their brothers and sisters while creating a supportive environment of fellowship. The organization is also dedicated to the education, awareness and advocacy for veterans dealing with both physical trauma rehabilitation, as well as recovery from “Invisible Wounds”.

Michael Palmer, President and Director of Operations for Motor City Veterans Hockey Association, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to discuss how the organization was formed, the importance of supporting fellow veterans, and how they get families involved in their mission.

Palmer, a veteran himself, is also a career firefighter and currently serves as a Lieutenant for the Rochester Fire Department.

