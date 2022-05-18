(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan officials announced Wednesday that more than $3 billion has been distributed to Michigan drivers in auto insurance refunds.

Eligible drivers received $400 per vehicle and $80 per historical vehicle. Insurers had until May 9 to distribute the refunds to policyholders who had vehicles insured as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2021.

More than $3,041,000,000 was issued, according to data from the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services.

“Sending out millions of refunds was a massive undertaking for Michigan’s auto insurers, and we recognize their efforts during this important process. We were able to put a significant amount of money back in Michiganders’ pockets – something we should all celebrate,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox.

But what happens if you didn’t get your refund?

Eligible drivers who have not yet received their refund are asked to contact the insurance company that insured their vehicle on Oct. 31 to verify banking, address information and how their refund was issued.

Anyone who needs further assistance can file a complaint with DIFS Michigan.gov/DIFScomplaints to investigate or call 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The $3 billion comes from a $5 billion surplus in the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) fund. The MCCA approved the refund back in November.

Officials say the remaining $2 billion in funds will ensure continuity of care for catastrophic crash survivors.

“As we move past the end of the refund process, we will continue to use every tool in our toolbox to help put money back into the pockets of Michiganders,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

For more information on the refund, visit Michigan.gov/MCCArefund.

