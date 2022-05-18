DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Health Department is recommending masks indoors as the city reaches a “high” COVID-19 community level.
Detroit officials say the city’s level increased from medium and high. They say COVID transmission is considered “high” when there are 100 or more weekly cases per 100,000 individuals.READ MORE: Peace Officer Awards Ceremony Honored Life-Saving Hero's, Oxford High School Tragedy 1st Responders
“The numbers are showing a rise in cases which we know can cause stress on local hospitals,” said Denise Fair Razo, Detroit Health Department chief public health officer. “We have worked hard to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and taking these precautions will help us continue to thrive.”
The Detroit Health Department recommends that both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals:
- Wear a mask in indoor public settings or in crowded spaces
- Get tested if exposed or showing symptoms
- Get vaccinated and boosted to lessen COVID-19 symptoms
- If you test positive for COVID-19, talk to your healthcare provider about treatments like oral antivirals and monoclonal antibodies
- Log onto www.detroitmi.gov/health to learn more about Test to Treat
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, please call (313) 230-0505, or log onto www.VaccinateDetroit.com.READ MORE: Comcast Rise Awarding Grants To 100 Minority-Owned Small Businesses
This comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks for any county with a high level. The CDC says 16 Michigan counties are considered at the high level. The counties impacted are Antrim, Benzie, Calhoun, Cheboygan, Chippewa, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Livingston, Mackinac, Macomb, Manistee, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne.
Recently, Detroit’s Big Three automakers — Ford, General Motors and Stellantis — are reinstating their company mask mandates in counties where there is a high level.
In addition, school districts, like Ferndale Public Schools are also reinstating masks.MORE NEWS: More Than $3 Billion In Auto Insurance Refunds Issued To Michigan Drivers -- What To Do If You Didn't Get Yours
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.