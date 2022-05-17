(CNN) – Two young children in Tennessee have been hospitalized, due to the recent formula shortage that has hit the United States.

Doctors said the children’s parents could not find the formula they normally drink, and their bodies did not tolerate the switch to a different formula.

The children are being treated with IV fluids and nutrition support until formula becomes available.

A pediatrician at the Children’s Hospital in Memphis called the lack of available formula a ‘healthcare crisis.’

“This recall started in February,” said Dr. Mark Corkins, a Pediatric Gastroenterologist at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. “Even if you have several weeks of stock, we’re now out for the special formulas. But literally, the formula recall has led to these children requiring hospitalization.”

Abbott Nutrition reached an agreement with the FDA on Monday to re-open their manufacturing plant in Michigan to help with the formula shortage.

The plant had been closed for several months due to bacterial contamination.

It could take at least eight weeks for products to start showing up on store shelves.

Dr. Corkins says in the meantime, parents should not use a homemade formula to feed their children.

He also says you should not dilute the formula.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.