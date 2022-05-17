  • WWJ-TV

Filed Under:basketball game, Detroti Police Department, henry ford high school, Keep the Peace, School Safety, Stop the Violence

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police officers showed off their basketball skills at Henry Ford High School to promote peace within schools.

The department held a “Stop the Violence, Keep the Peace’ basketball game Tuesday.

At halftime, officers spoke to attendees about the importance of keeping schools safe and free of violence.

DPD will host another game at Cody High School next week.

