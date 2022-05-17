(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police are searching for a driver after a mother was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Monday.
At about 5 p.m., on Monday, May 16, the crash happened while a woman was waiting to cross Livernois, near Dragoon and McMillan streets, according to FOX 2.
A tire business located near the scene caught the accident on video.
The video shows the woman standing on the median, waiting for traffic to clear so she could cross Livernois.
Then, a pickup truck didn't turn with the road, and crossed the median, striking the woman, FOX 2 reports.
The suspect continued driving without stopping.
The victim has been identified as a mother of two young children.
No one has been arrested in connection with this crime.
