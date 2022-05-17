White Supremacist Group Member Tristan Webb Is 4th Convicted In MichiganA young Michigan man accused of being in a white supremacist group has pleaded no contest to conspiracy and other crimes that included assessing whether vacant state properties could be used for paramilitary training, authorities said Tuesday.

Auburn Hills Restaurant, Owners Face Felony Charges For Underreporting Sales, Failing To File Tax ReturnsState officials say the owners ignored the Department of Treasury's attempt to audit the diner in 2017. An investigation into the business revealed it allegedly filed false tax returns by underreporting its gross sales in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Researchers Meet To Discuss Ways To Reduce Micro-Plastics In The Great LakesResearchers from the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, and Wayne State University met in Traverse City to discuss the impact micro-plastic pollution has not just for the Great Lakes, but for people too.

Driver Hospitalized Following Multi-Car Crash On I-94 In Wayne CountyA driver has been hospitalized after multiple cars were involved in a crash on I-94 on Monday night.

FDA Authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shots For Children Ages 5 To 11The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization for a booster dose of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 at least five months after completion of the primary vaccine series.

Police Search For Driver After Woman Killed In Detroit Hit-And-RunDetroit Police are searching for a driver after a mother was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Monday evening.