(CBS DETROIT) – A driver has been hospitalized after multiple cars were involved in a crash on I-94 on Monday night.
According to WWJ, the crash happened at about 11 p.m. on westbound I-94 at Haggerty.
Police say a driver in a Chrysler 200 traveling in the left lane rear-ended a PT Cruiser, and then a driver in a pickup truck couldn’t stop in time and hit the Chrysler 200.
Then, the truck was struck by a Chevy Cruise.
The driver of the Chrysler was taken to a local hospital after sustaining critical head injuries.
No one else was injured.
Police continue to investigate.
Officials say they believe the Chrysler was following behind the PT Cruiser too closely.
