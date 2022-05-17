(CBS DETROIT) – Rapid testing, on-site evaluations and prescription medications.

That’s what the City of Detroit is now offering to residents to help curb COVID cases.

“What we’ve added to that is the ability to assess a person who has a positive test and see if they are a candidate for treatment,” said Dr. Robert Dunne, acting medical director of the Detroit Department of Health.

The Detroit Department of Health is partnering with the State of Michigan to expand COVID-19 services.

Residents who test positive at city-sponsored sites can also receive an oral medication to help treat the virus.

“What the real game-changer is, is oral medication. The oral medication that’s being met commonly used is the Paxlovid,” Dunne said.

“It’s a five-day course of treatment and it reduces death and hospitalizations by more than 80%.”

The Test to Treat program offers a potentially life-saving tool to keep residents safe and minimize the risk of hospitalization.

If more treatment is necessary, residents will be given referrals for extra care.

The Test to Treat program is currently available at the Joseph Walker Williams Community Center.

Appointments can be made by calling 313-230-0505.

