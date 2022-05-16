  • WWJ-TV

LEGACIES – Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

TRUST YOUR INSTINCTS – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) presents a challenge to Ken (guest star Luke Mitchell), which he has to accept.

Cleo (Omono Okojie) is set on revenge.

The Super Squad prepares for the battle of their lives.

Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shaghasemi) has some unexpected visitors.

The episode was written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes and directed by Jeffrey Hunt (#415).

Original airdate 5/19/2022.

