DYNASTY – Friday, May 20, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

WHERE THE ROAD LEADS – Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) find themselves in a new kind of awkward situation with Sonya (guest star Daphne Zuniga).

A distracted Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) has an adventurous breakfast with Alexis (Elaine Hendrix).

Meanwhile, as Liam’s (Adam Huber) movie wraps, he decides to have a heart-to-heart with Culhane (Robert C. Riley).

Lastly, Kirby (Maddison Brown) returns from Milan, and Amanda (Eliza Bennett) gets Kirby involved with her sibling rivalry with Adam (Sam Underwood) (#512).

The episode was written by David M. Israel and directed by Robin Givens.