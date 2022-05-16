DYNASTY – Friday, May 20, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
WHERE THE ROAD LEADS – Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) find themselves in a new kind of awkward situation with Sonya (guest star Daphne Zuniga).READ MORE: City Of Saginaw To Resume Water Shutoffs, Collection Efforts In July
A distracted Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) has an adventurous breakfast with Alexis (Elaine Hendrix).READ MORE: Suspect Wounded By Police During Shootout In Detroit
Meanwhile, as Liam’s (Adam Huber) movie wraps, he decides to have a heart-to-heart with Culhane (Robert C. Riley).
Lastly, Kirby (Maddison Brown) returns from Milan, and Amanda (Eliza Bennett) gets Kirby involved with her sibling rivalry with Adam (Sam Underwood) (#512).MORE NEWS: MSP, Metro Detroit Police Crack Down On 'Move Over' Law
The episode was written by David M. Israel and directed by Robin Givens.