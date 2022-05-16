As COVID Cases Rise In Southeast Michigan City Of Detroit Now Offers Test To Treat ProgramCDC reporting high COVID cases in SE Michigan. As a way to curve cases the City of Detroit now offering Test to Treat Program

Abbott Says Agreement Reached To Reopen Baby Formula PlantUnder fire from parents and politicians, President Joe Biden is offering formula manufacturers and retailers transportation and logistics support to ease the nationwide shortage of baby formula, as the administration works to bring the largest domestic plant back on line after it was shut down early this year due to safety issues.

Michigan Gas Prices Hit New Record High Of $4.38According to AAA, the state's average regular gas price is 10 cents less than the national average of $4.48. The average price is 6 cents more than last week, 48 cents more than last month and $1.44 more than last year.

Former VP Mike Pence To Visit Michigan On TuesdayFormer Vice President Mike Pence is planning to visit Oakland County on Tuesday.

UPDATE: 2 Indiana Brothers Drown Off Lake Michigan Beach, Police SayTwo of four Indiana teenagers pulled from the waters off a Lake Michigan beach in southwestern Michigan have died.

Michigan Officials Coordinate Statewide Response To Baby Formula ShortageOfficials say multiple agencies are working to address the shortage and ensure "parents who need formula get the resources and support they need to provide for their babies."