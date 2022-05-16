WALKER – Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
NO GOOD VERY BAD DAY – While Geri (Odette Annable) does her best to keep the Walker family’s collective chins up, Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Cassie (Ashley Perez) look for any clues to help Bonham in his hour of need.READ MORE: City Of Saginaw To Resume Water Shutoffs, Collection Efforts In July
Ben Hernandez Bray directed the episode directed by Brett VanderBos & Brandon Willer (#213).READ MORE: Suspect Wounded By Police During Shootout In Detroit
Original airdate 4/7/2022.MORE NEWS: MSP, Metro Detroit Police Crack Down On 'Move Over' Law
Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.