THE FLASH

THE FLASH -Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 8pm on CW50

EP ERIC WALLACE DIRECTS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) gets an assist from XS (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy).

Meanwhile, CCPD enlists Chester (Brandon McKnight) for help when a mysterious device is found at a crime scene.

The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, and Kayla Compton.

Executive Producer and Showrunner Eric Wallace directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Christina M. Walker (#815).

Original airdate 5/18/2022.

Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.