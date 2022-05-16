THE FLASH -Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
EP ERIC WALLACE DIRECTS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) gets an assist from XS (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy).READ MORE: City Of Saginaw To Resume Water Shutoffs, Collection Efforts In July
Meanwhile, CCPD enlists Chester (Brandon McKnight) for help when a mysterious device is found at a crime scene.
The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, and Kayla Compton.READ MORE: Suspect Wounded By Police During Shootout In Detroit
Executive Producer and Showrunner Eric Wallace directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Christina M. Walker (#815).
Original airdate 5/18/2022.MORE NEWS: MSP, Metro Detroit Police Crack Down On 'Move Over' Law
Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.