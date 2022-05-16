(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit’s Big Three automakers — Ford, General Motors and Stellantis — are reinstating their company mask mandates in counties where there is a high COVID level.
This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended masks for those counties in the United States.
As of Friday, 16 Michigan counties — including Wayne, Macomb and Oakland — are listed as having a high level. Other counties impacted included are Antrim, Benzie, Calhoun, Cheboygan, Chippewa, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Livingston, Mackinac, Manistee, St. Clair and Washtenaw.
While statements from Ford and General Motors did not specify how long the mask rules would last, Stellantis said it’s requirement will be in place for two weeks.
