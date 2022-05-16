Ferndale Schools District Reinstating Face Masks Starting This WeekFerndale Public Schools district reinstated its masks mandate indoors for students and staff beginning Monday.

Ford, GM, Stellantis Reinstate Masks At Facilities In Areas With 'High' COVID RiskDetroit's Big Three automakers -- Ford, General Motors and Stellantis -- are reinstating their company mask mandates in counties where there is a high COVID level.

Bank Of America Report Shows A Competitive Homebuying SeasonAccording to the report, 65% of potential buyers are ready to make offers within three days of viewing a home.

As COVID Cases Rise In SE Michigan, City Of Detroit Now Offers Test To Treat ProgramCDC reporting high COVID cases in SE Michigan. As a way to curve cases the City of Detroit now offering Test to Treat Program

Abbott Says Agreement Reached To Reopen Baby Formula PlantUnder fire from parents and politicians, President Joe Biden is offering formula manufacturers and retailers transportation and logistics support to ease the nationwide shortage of baby formula, as the administration works to bring the largest domestic plant back on line after it was shut down early this year due to safety issues.

Michigan Gas Prices Hit New Record High Of $4.38According to AAA, the state's average regular gas price is 10 cents less than the national average of $4.48. The average price is 6 cents more than last week, 48 cents more than last month and $1.44 more than last year.