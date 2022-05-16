KUNG FU – Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
Nicky (Olivia Liang) is left reeling after a secret she's kept hidden from her family leads to some tragic consequences.
Meanwhile, Mia (guest star Vanessa Yao) teams up with an unexpected ally, and Nicky and Henry (Eddie Liu) find themselves at a crossroads in their relationship.
Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Gavin Stenhouse, Yvonne Chapman, Vanessa Kai and Tony Chung also star.
Jeff Chan directed the episode written by Melissa Rundle (#210).
Original airdate 5/18/2022.
Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.