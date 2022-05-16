WOULD I LIE TO YOU? – Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 8:30pm on CW50
DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE – Watch guest stars Adam Pally and Jill Kargman join team captain Matt Walsh while Gizelle Bryant and Dave Hill team up with captain Sabrina Jalees and each share very personal stories for the opposing team who must guess if each tale is true or false.
Host Aasif Mandvi leads the group through several rounds of fun falsities on the comedy panel show. (#112).
Every episode of WOULD I LIE TO YOU? will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
