Right here in Detroit, this is one of the largest urban solar arrays in the region. Welcome to O’Shea solar park. Our friends at DTE, tell us all about O’Shea solar park which you may have seen driving on I-96 near Greenfield Road.

Terri Schroeder, Director – Renewable Energy, DTE Energy tells us about the facility, “So this is the O’Shea solar array. It’s a 2-megawatt solar array in the city of Detroit. It came online in 2017. It’s one of our largest solar urban arrays.”

As you can see, there are rows and rows of solar panels. This facility has over 7,000 panels that can power about 450 homes. Of course, we need to know how solar panels work, especially with our constantly changing Michigan weather.

“A lot of people ask about solar in Michigan because it’s not always sunny here. But these panels work year-round whether in summer or winter. There most efficient in direct sunlight, but they work even on cloudy days or when it’s not hot out. They’re actually more efficient in the cooler weather.” Terri adds.

You may be surprised to hear those cooler days can be more beneficial, well there’s a reason for that.

“The way solar works is there is photovoltaic cells in each one of these panels, there made up of a bunch of photovoltaic cells and when the sunlight enters those cells the heat creates a current of electricity. In the middle of summer, it gets really hot, so it just operates a little more efficiently if it isn’t as hot.” Says Terri.

Solar panels are designed to be out in the elements, but how are the panels impacted when it’s raining or snowing?

Terri tells us, “The rain really doesn’t, but the snow cover can. If we get a big snow, it will cover the panels, but you’ll see they don’t stay covered for long. So, it’s not like when we have snow on the ground all winter. Because of the tilt and because when they’re active they’re creating heat the snow often melts off quickly and they get back to work.”

Whether the forecast calls for rain or shine, solar parks are helping power communities.

Terri tells us, “O’Shea solar is 1 of 33 operating solar parks that DTE has in the state of Michigan. Currently, our solar arrays can power 35,000 homes. And by 2025 we plan to power 1-million homes from renewable energy.” “DTE has a net-zero carbon emissions goal by 2050 which is important to curb climate change. Renewable energy is a key component of our progress toward that net-zero carbon emissions goal. Solar and wind energy are zero carbon and there are two ways to get to net-zero carbon. Generate carbon-free electricity or offset the carbon we use through bio sequestration or other man means. So, this is a really important component of our aspiration of getting of getting to net-zero carbon.”

O’Shea solar park is turning sunlight into energy one solar panel at a time. I’m Meteorologist Kylee Miller.